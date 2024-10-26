Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 208,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,238. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

