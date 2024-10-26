First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,050,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,713,988. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

