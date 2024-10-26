iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,028,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,382. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

