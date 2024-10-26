SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $84.48. 1,314,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,684. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

