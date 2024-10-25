Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 267045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

