AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 2.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.96. 12,949,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 35,458,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.