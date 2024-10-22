Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 3,394,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,527,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

