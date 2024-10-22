Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 493,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 918,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

