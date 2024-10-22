Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.93. 186,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,861. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average of $224.92.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

