Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 45,094 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,187.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.

On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 758,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

