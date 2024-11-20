Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$1,124,678.76 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76.

Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %

CCO traded up C$1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,363. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.22.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

