Dimensional Global Credit ETF Declares Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5431 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,883. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
