Alan B. Cardenas Sells 6,102 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 1,425,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,525. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

