Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Richard Francis Kenny Sells 300 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny sold 300 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,829. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 533.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 275.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

