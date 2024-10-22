My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D remained flat at $60.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,186. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

