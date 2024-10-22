My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $310,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 176,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.79. 940,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,930. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

