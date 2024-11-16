5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $4.62 during trading hours on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.83 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.