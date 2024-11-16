Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Grows By 16.0%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSLL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

