Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Increases By 15.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 73,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.50.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

