Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Increases By 15.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Jaguar Mining Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 73,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.50.
About Jaguar Mining
