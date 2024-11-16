Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 16.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Baozun by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Baozun by 29.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 388,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.36. Baozun has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $329.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

