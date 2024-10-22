Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,445. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

