Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the October 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LYG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

