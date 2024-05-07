Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Teradata has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

