Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 918,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,341,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,116.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.