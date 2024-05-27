Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$238,903.30 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

SEI stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

