Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$238,903.30 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.
Sintana Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
SEI stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Sintana Energy
