Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.006172.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
