Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Acquires C$41,720.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BDGI opened at C$41.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.39. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDGI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

