NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,310.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $366.35 and a twelve month high of $1,064.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.