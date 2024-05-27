TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $102.14 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

