V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.