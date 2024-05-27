Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.35.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival
In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
