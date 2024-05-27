V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

