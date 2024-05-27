Lauren States Sells 1,148 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLH opened at $217.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

