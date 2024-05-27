Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $28,800.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jose David Riojas bought 400 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.50 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $48.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $84.99.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

