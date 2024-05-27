Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.