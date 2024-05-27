Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
