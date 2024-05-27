Karen Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$41.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

About Aritzia



Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

