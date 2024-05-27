V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $17.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

