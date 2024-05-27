George M. Bee Buys 3,371 Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) CEO George M. Bee purchased 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,888.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

