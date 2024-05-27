Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.99 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

