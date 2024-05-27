Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.99 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.12.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.
In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
