Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

