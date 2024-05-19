Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.