Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

