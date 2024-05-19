Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
FUN opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
