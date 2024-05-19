Sanford C. Bernstein Raises ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $92.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARM. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 110.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is 94.04. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

