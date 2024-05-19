Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

RVSB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

