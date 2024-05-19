Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $411.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $344.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average of $346.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

