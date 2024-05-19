StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.48 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

