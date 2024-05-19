Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $3.18 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

