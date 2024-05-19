Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $26.00

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.