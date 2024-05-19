Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $26.00

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
KRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
