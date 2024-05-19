Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,550 shares of company stock worth $2,237,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $9,528,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

