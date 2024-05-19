Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $445.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.